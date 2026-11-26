Fire in the autotransformer at Kosova B substation – KOSTT: energy supply was not interrupted

In the early hours of the morning, a fire engulfed the AT2 autotransformer (400/220 kV) located at the Kosova B substation.

The System, Transmission and Market Operator (KOSTT) announced that as soon as the flames were reported, emergency teams were immediately alerted and went to the scene without delay.

Të lidhura None found

Currently, technical crews are working on site to assess the damage caused and to investigate the circumstances that led to this failure.

According to KOSTT’s official notice, this incident had no consequences for citizens in terms of electricity.

“Kosovo’s power system has continued to operate normally and electricity supply has not been interrupted, as the fault in the autotransformer has not affected its operation,” the statement emphasized.

KOSTT expressed gratitude to the firefighting teams for their rapid response and to the Kosovo Police for the cooperation shown at the scene.

The causes of the fire and the full extent of the damage caused have not yet been made public.