Besian Mustafa responds to Xhavit Haliti: justice for his father from the courts, not from television studios

Democratic League of Kosovo MP Besian Mustafa has responded to Xhavit Haliti, after the latter said in a television program that “Besian Mustafa knows who killed his father.”

Before entering the Assembly chamber, Mustafa commented on the statement, emphasizing that his family and all of Kosovo expect justice for Xhemajl Mustafa to come from local courts, not from television studios.

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“For the murder of my father, I and the entire people of Kosovo demand and expect justice from local courts, not in television studios, much less from Mr. Xhavit Haliti. That is my only comment,” Mustafa told the media.