The Special Court of Appeal has sentenced Erlis Duka to 28 years in prison. He had been acquitted at the first-instance trial in the case concerning the killing of former police officer Santiago Malko.

The Court of Appeal upheld the sentences previously handed down to the other defendants.

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Leonard Duka was sentenced to 30 years in prison, while Fatmir Hyseni, Aleksandër Maxhaku, Dritan Agaj and Oltjon Loga were each sentenced to 25 years, journalist Klodiana Lala reports.

Rulings have also been issued in separate proceedings against other people accused of involvement in the incident. Blendi Teta was sentenced to 25 years in prison, while Ilir Selmani was sentenced to 28 years.

Members of the group known as the Duka clan are accused of involvement in the killing of former police officer Santiago Malko, which took place in Tirana.