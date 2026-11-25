Attack in Fier leaves two victims: Police seek information from Kosovo and Sweden about the perpetrators’ Volvo; revenge is being investigated

The investigation into the killing of Selami Hasani and his nephew, Jakup Hasani, has led Albanian police to request information from authorities in Kosovo and Sweden. The focus of their checks is the Volvo used in the attack and later set on fire in the village of Dërmenas.

The vehicle was reported stolen in Sweden in 2023. Investigators suspect it may have been brought into Albania from Kosovo through the Morinë border crossing. Police are also checking whether Kosovo citizens helped transport it into the country.

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Albanian authorities have asked their counterparts in Kosovo for information about the vehicle’s entry into Albania. Sweden has been asked for details about the theft, the car’s history and anyone who may be connected to it.

Information from both countries could help identify those who planned and carried out the attack, as well as any possible accomplices. The Volvo was found burned in Dërmenas, Fier, after the incident. Four firearms were found inside the vehicle, three of them fitted with silencers.

Investigators are primarily examining the revenge theory. Selami Hasani, also known as Sel Çami, had been released from prison just 20 days earlier after completing his sentence for the killing of Julian Isufaj, nephew of Arben Isufaj, known as Ben Qimja. He had been sentenced to 25 years in prison for that killing. The investigation is continuing to reconstruct the attack in full, identify the perpetrators and determine whether others helped organize it.