Izet Mexhiti, one of the leaders of VLEN, said at a press conference that some state exams would be able to be taken in Albanian. He also spoke about the advancement of the Albanian language and the possibility of early parliamentary elections.

“I have important news about the advancement of the Albanian language, in accordance with the Ohrid Agreement: starting today, a number of state exams will also be held in Albanian,” Mexhiti said.

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According to him, there has been no regression in the use of the Albanian language in North Macedonia, nor any violation of the relevant law. He said that, in less than two years in government, VLEN has preserved the existing solutions and made progress in addressing the gaps needed to achieve linguistic equality.

Mexhiti pointed out that for more than 20 years, exams in the country had been held only in Macedonian, regardless of the language in which education had been completed. He claimed that VLEN is delivering what the DUI had promised for two decades.

He called on citizens to celebrate 28 November with dignity and not to fall prey to opposition provocations.

Asked about early parliamentary elections, Mexhiti said that the country needs solutions, not elections. According to him, he had expressed himself on this issue earlier as well, and his position is the same as that of the prime minister: North Macedonia does not need elections, but solutions.