Tabaku meets German minister for Europe: Integration takes on meaning when reforms bring changes citizens can feel

Democratic Party MP Jorida Tabaku met with Gunther Krichbaum, Germany’s Minister of State for Europe.

Tabaku announced on social media that their discussion focused on Albania’s accession process to the European Union.

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In her message after the meeting, the MP emphasized the impact that integration reforms should have on citizens.

“For Albania, this process takes on meaning when reforms bring changes that citizens feel in their everyday lives,” Tabaku wrote.

She also underscored Germany’s role in the accession process. “Germany remains an important partner on this journey,” the MP added.