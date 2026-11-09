Endrit Nika’s retrial for the murder of an Argentine woman expected to continue

Endrit Nika’s retrial for the murder of an Argentine woman expected to continue

The retrial of Endrit Nika, who is accused of murdering Argentine national Maria Clara Urdangaray, is expected to continue today.

On February 19, the Basic Court in Pristina sentenced Nika to 18 years in prison. The Court of Appeals later upheld the defense’s appeal and remanded the case for a retrial. At the hearing on May 28, 2025, Nika pleaded not guilty.

Të lidhura

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The indictment was filed by the Basic Prosecution Office in Pristina on February 11, 2025. According to the indictment, on August 1, 2023, following a disagreement with his girlfriend, now deceased M.K-U., Nika repeatedly struck her and tried to run her over with a car in the parking lot outside a hotel in Fushë-Kosovë.

The indictment states that, after they entered the room where they were staying, Nika continued the altercation and struck M.K-U. with the intention of taking her life. According to the prosecution’s account, he pushed her into a corner from which she could not escape and, through blows and shoves, dislodged the window frame and threw her out of the hotel room window on the sixth floor. M.K-U. died at the University Clinical Center of Kosovo (QKUK) from her injuries, despite medical treatment.

For these actions, Endrit Nika is charged with the criminal offense of “Aggravated Murder” under Article 173, paragraph 1, point 1.3 of the Criminal Code.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 09:30

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