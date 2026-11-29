The Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) aims to have its new legislative initiative concerning the Specialist Chambers approved in both readings during December. The party says the draft has been prepared and lawmakers’ signatures have been collected. The Vetëvendosje Movement (LVV) wants the text to be workable and to have the agreement of all parties, while the Alliance has confirmed it will vote for it and wants it approved before the recess, KosovaPress reports.

PDK said in a written statement that the initiative would soon be submitted to the Assembly, but gave no exact date. According to the party, the bill seeks to guarantee a fair and impartial trial, respect for fundamental human rights and institutional oversight, without undermining judicial independence.

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The party said it welcomed the European Union’s willingness to hold consultations and had already issued the EU a formal, public invitation to begin them. PDK said it was ready to meet immediately with EU representatives to discuss specific concerns and legal recommendations. It also said that its acting leader, Vlora Çitaku, had begun meeting with leaders of parties represented in the Assembly, representatives of organizations that emerged from the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) war, academics and foreign diplomats. PDK describes the defense of the liberators in The Hague as an absolute priority.

Arbërie Nagavci, head of LVV’s parliamentary group, said she expects a bill that, in addition to having the agreement of all parties, can be implemented and produce results in addressing what she calls an injustice against Kosovo stemming from the creation of the Specialist Chambers.

Nagavci said PDK may have had good intentions when it introduced the bill, but, in her view, haste to approve it or other reasons she could not specify led to a situation in which PDK itself requested the return of its previous initiative. She expressed hope that the party had corrected the issues it had identified as needing changes, adding that this would become clear once the text reached the Assembly.

Alliance lawmaker Bekë Berisha confirmed that the party and its parliamentary group had decided to vote for the bill. He said he was not very familiar with its contents and that drafting the law was a matter for experts, but stressed his support for an initiative intended to benefit those in The Hague.

Berisha called for the bill to be submitted and put to a vote before the Assembly goes into recess, describing any delay in taking action or approving it until after the recess as a trick. He said the Alliance would vote for any version presented to it, whether the previous one or a new one—even, as he put it, versions that do good or harm.

By the time the article was published, the Kosovo government had not responded to the media on the issue.

The new initiative comes as the trial of former Kosovo Liberation Army leaders enters the appeals phase. On September 16, 2026, the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague sentenced former Assembly speaker Kadri Veseli to 18 years in prison; former president Hashim Thaçi and former KLA spokesperson Jakup Krasniqi to 25 years each; and former lawmaker Rexhep Selimi to 13 years.