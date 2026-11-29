VIDEO/ Fairytale scenes from the tourist village of Dardhë as snow covers rooftops

Snowfall blanketed the rooftops, lanes and mountain landscape of the tourist village of Dardhë last night and has continued today.

The wintry atmosphere brings back Dardhë’s distinctive beauty, which draws many visitors every year, especially on snowy days.

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So far, no traffic problems have been reported, and the road to the village remains passable.

The weather has not prevented the first visitors of the snowy season from arriving, while Dardhë remains one of the most attractive destinations for the weekend and the first days of winter.