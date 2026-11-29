First Deputy Minister of Education and Science Përparim Kryeziu visited Zagreb on a study trip organized in cooperation with UNICEF in Kosovo. He was accompanied by a delegation of representatives from the Ministry, the Municipality of Kamenica and UNICEF in Kosovo, led by Benjamin Fisher, deputy head of UNICEF’s office in Kosovo. The delegation was received by Zrinka Muzhiniç Bikiç, state secretary at the Republic of Croatia’s Ministry of Science, Education and Youth.

At a meeting between the delegations, the Croatian side presented its national school meal model. Participants exchanged experiences on good practices and lessons learned so far from implementing the model.

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Kryeziu and Bikiç also held a bilateral meeting to discuss education reforms, Croatia’s full-day school program and the Republic of Kosovo’s plans to implement it as part of its Education Strategy 2035+. They also discussed vocational education and training, as well as new opportunities for exchanges and cooperation in education between the two countries. Kryeziu thanked Bikiç for her hospitality, for sharing Croatia’s experience and for her willingness to expand bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, the Kosovo delegation also met with representatives of UNICEF in Croatia, the City of Zagreb, the Croatian Institute of Public Health and the University of Zagreb. To see how meals are provided to children and pupils in practice, the delegation visited a nursery and a primary school in Zagreb.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education and Science thanked UNICEF in Kosovo for its continued support and for organizing the study trip. According to the Ministry, the visit gave its officials and those from the Education Directorate of the Municipality of Kamenica an opportunity to learn about practices for procuring and distributing school meals, determining the nutritional value of meals for children and coordinating between central and local authorities.