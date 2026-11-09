The US and Iran seek an agreement through discreet contacts amid high tensions

With the risk of a renewed escalation in the Middle East looming, the United States and Iran are maintaining diplomatic contacts out of the public eye.

The talks are being held with the mediation of third countries. Meanwhile, the situation on the ground remains fragile, and the possibility of another military clash has not been ruled out.

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Discussions are focused on Iran’s nuclear program, US sanctions and control of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important maritime routes for transporting oil.

Qatar and Pakistan are mediating efforts to bring Washington and Tehran closer, according to CNN.

The aim of these efforts is to pave the way for the resumption of negotiations and an agreement that would prevent the conflict from spreading.

Iran is seeking, among other things, the lifting of the US naval blockade, the release of frozen assets and guarantees that the conflict will end.

Washington, for its part, is seeking limits on Iran’s nuclear program and measures to ensure regional security.

Diplomatic contacts are continuing, however, amid heightened tensions. The US has struck Iranian air defense systems on Qeshm Island, while President Donald Trump has warned that other potential targets inside Iranian territory have also been identified.

Tehran has warned that it will respond to any further US attack. It says it is ready for any scenario, while remaining willing to continue diplomatic efforts.

Developments in the region are also expected to feature in the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, at the White House.

Despite communication between the parties, an agreement does not yet appear to be within reach. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has acknowledged that the talks have not yielded significant progress. It therefore remains unclear whether the diplomatic path can prevent another escalation in the Middle East.