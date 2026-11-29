Al Jazeera has published an article about the anti-government protest held on November 28 in Tirana, where protesters clashed with police.

The article says police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters, who threw stones and Molotov cocktails at officers and state institutions.

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“Albanian police used water cannons and tear gas against protesters gathered in the capital, Tirana, on Saturday, while demonstrators threw stones and Molotov cocktails in an attempt to break street cameras and the windows of government buildings.”

Al Jazeera describes the protest as part of a wave of anti-government demonstrations calling for Prime Minister Edi Rama to step down, citing public dissatisfaction over corruption, the economy and the lack of opportunities for young people.

“The clashes are the latest in a long series of anti-government protests in Albania calling for Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation,” the article says.

The article also mentions the EU’s position: it has called for an investigation into the possible use of excessive force by police and urged all sides to reduce tensions.

THE ARTICLE:

Clashes have erupted between police and protesters at another anti-government demonstration in Albania, called by students and opposition figures to mark the country’s Independence Day.

Albanian police used water cannons and tear gas against protesters gathered in the capital, Tirana, on Saturday, while demonstrators threw stones and Molotov cocktails in an attempt to break street cameras and the windows of government buildings.

The Health Ministry said 35 people had been injured, including police officers and journalists.

The protest began peacefully, but small groups of masked demonstrators broke away and began smashing the windows of ministry buildings along the march route.

Video footage showed the main boulevard covered in thick smoke as protesters and police exchanged projectiles. The footage also showed the burned interior of the Environment Ministry building.

AFP news agency reported that masked protesters were seen smashing the windows of the Transport Ministry and the Central Bank and trying to break down the door of the Interior Ministry. Police officers also fired rubber bullets at civilians in at least one instance, AFP added.

The clashes are the latest in a long series of anti-government protests in Albania calling for Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation.

The leaderless protest movement, which became known as the Flamingo Revolution, began in May with peaceful rallies against a luxury hotel project in a coastal nature reserve linked to the family of United States President Donald Trump.

The project sparked anger over alleged corruption, while the protests broadened in October to include concerns about inadequate healthcare facilities and the lack of opportunities for young people.

November 28 is usually a day of national celebrations and a public holiday, as this year marks the 114th anniversary of the country’s declaration of independence.

But this year, thousands of people gathered in central Tirana after students and opposition parties called for a nationwide protest.

Police were deployed along the main roads leading into and out of the capital on Saturday, conducting vehicle checks.

“I came here specifically for the protest,” Arian Lleshi, a 33-year-old who traveled to Tirana from the United Kingdom, told the Associated Press. “Why? Because we have suffered for a very long time. We are scattered across Europe and around the world, and it is almost as if we are citizens without a state. We are like people without citizenship.”

Albania’s political parties since the fall of communism in the 1990s “no longer represent anyone,” Lleshi said.

“They must make way for a new generation of intellectuals and people who have a greater stake in the country’s future.”

Tirana resident Suzana Gjeta, a pensioner, told the AP she was protesting both for young people and for those like her “who live on just 120 euros [$131] a month.”

“We hope this system disappears, that Edi Rama disappears and that this corruption comes to an end,” she said.

In late October, the government gave police the power to temporarily restrict gatherings near public institutions and impose fines on protesters caught looting and concealing their identities. Protests since then have drawn smaller crowds.

The European Union, which the Balkan country aspires to join, has called for an investigation into excessive force by police and urged “all sides to reduce tensions.”