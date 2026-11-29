Tensions and clashes at November 28 protest: Health Ministry says 61 injured people received medical care, 5 remain hospitalized

The Ministry of Health has updated the number of people injured during the November 28 protest, when protesters and police clashed.

According to the figures, a total of 61 people sought medical care at the Trauma Hospital and the “Mother Teresa” University Hospital Center.

Të lidhura None found

Fifty people were treated at the University Trauma Hospital, including 17 police officers, 21 protesters, 6 journalists and 6 passersby. Of those, 5 remain hospitalized and are receiving the necessary medical care.

Meanwhile, 11 injured people were seen at the “Mother Teresa” University Hospital Center: 8 police officers, one protester, one security worker and one member of parliament. According to the Ministry, all have been discharged.

STATEMENT:

UPDATE on those injured during the protest of November 28, 2026

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, citing preliminary information from hospitals, reports that during yesterday’s protest:

Fifty patients sought medical treatment at the University Trauma Hospital, including:

17 police officers, one of whom is hospitalized and receiving the necessary treatment.

21 protesters, 2 of whom are hospitalized and receiving the necessary treatment. One of those hospitalized presented with a contusion of the eyeball (not a foreign object in the eye). The patient remains under the care of specialist doctors.

6 journalists, one of whom is hospitalized under doctors’ care.

6 passersby, one of whom is hospitalized under doctors’ care.

The other injured people have left the hospital on doctors’ advice.

Eleven injured people were seen at the “Mother Teresa” University Hospital Center:

8 police officers

One protester

One security worker

One member of parliament

All the injured people have left the hospital on doctors’ advice.