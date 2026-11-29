Liberation Day/ President Begaj: Let us keep their legacy alive, pass it on to younger generations as a sacred trust and honor those who gave their lives for…

President Bajram Begaj wished Albanians a happy Liberation Day and commemorated those who fell for their country’s freedom. The head of state paid tribute at the National Martyrs’ Cemetery and laid a wreath at the “Mother Albania” monument.

In his message marking the occasion, President Begaj emphasized every generation’s duty to honor the martyrs and safeguard the freedom they entrusted to future generations.

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“Today, we honor the memory of those who gave their lives for Albania’s freedom: the sons and daughters of this country who, in one of the most difficult periods of our history, chose to put their country’s freedom before their own lives. Their sacrifice is one of history’s most sacred trusts. They are part of our national consciousness.

We have a duty to honor their memory forever, to keep their legacy—freedom—alive, and to pass this trust on to future generations. Happy Liberation Day, Albania!” the President wrote in his message for Albania’s Liberation Day.