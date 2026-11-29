Protester taken to police station at yesterday’s rally says national flag looks like a weapon to officers and vows not to pay fines

Speaking to News24, a protester who was taken to a police station during the November 28 protest said officers had taken him there by force. He added that they had not allowed him to retrieve the flag he was carrying yesterday.

He said police officers seemed to regard the national flag as a “weapon.” He also said he had received several fines during anti-government protests but would not pay them.

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He called on all Albanians to turn out in large numbers to protest.

“Today I went to get the flag, and they told me I couldn’t have it. As far as I can tell, they see it as a weapon. This is the flag I had in the first days. I’ve been fined for blocking the road, and I got another fine yesterday. I’ve received five or six fines. I don’t plan to pay them.

“They have abused their power. I was carrying a flag. They aren’t afraid of rubber bullets. Perhaps only a real bullet could take my life. I appeal to Albanians from north to south to rise up for their children. I feel sorry for my country,” the protester said.