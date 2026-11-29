The Kosovo Academy for Public Safety (KAPS) has received support from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Mission in Kosovo to draft its Strategy and Action Plan for 2027–2031.

The OSCE said the document aims to develop the Academy into a center of excellence for public safety education by raising training standards and fostering closer cooperation within the security sector.

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In the long term, the strategy is expected to help create a more professional, adaptable and resilient security sector.

Another goal is to improve the sector’s capacity to respond to new challenges and the evolving security needs of all communities in Kosovo.