Chaos in Albania has a name and a way out / Student revolt: Diplomat Zef Mazi challenges Rama: Listen to the people!

Chaos in Albania has a name and a way out / Student revolt: Diplomat Zef Mazi challenges Rama: Listen to the people!

In a social media post, diplomat Zef Mazi commented on the students’ protest against Prime Minister Edi Rama, which has been marked by tensions, numerous clashes with police, and attacks on institutions and businesses.

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He criticized the European Union, saying it had turned a deaf ear during the months of peaceful protest.

He stressed that the chaos gripping Albania has “a name and a way out,” referring to Prime Minister Edi Rama. He added that Rama should listen to the people and act accordingly.

According to Mazi, the longer the chaos continues, the greater the pain will be.

“Von der Leyen’s visit to Albania was meant to kill the protest. It was simply shameful. The EU has irresponsibly turned a deaf ear for 5 months; it is irrelevant. The chaos in Albania has a name and a way out — listen to the people and act accordingly. The longer it continues, the worse it will get. The outcome will be the same, but the pain will be greater,” he wrote.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 10:25

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