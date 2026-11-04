Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive

Search efforts for 69-year-old Hamit Ibro are continuing beneath the rubble of the apartment building destroyed by an explosion earlier today in the city of Elbasan.

According to Top Channel, Colonel Hajdar Gurra, commander of the Civil Emergencies Support Base, has arrived at the scene. He said that thermal cameras used during the search indicate Ibro may be found alive.

Të lidhura None found

Gurra added that two search-and-rescue teams, comprising 16 people and equipped with all the necessary tools, are at the scene. He stressed that the operation is extremely dangerous because the building has been completely destroyed.

“Two search-and-rescue teams, comprising 16 people and equipped with all the necessary tools, are at the scene.

The operation is extremely dangerous because the building has been completely destroyed.

We will continue the search until the end while ensuring that all safety standards are maintained for our personnel.

Based on the thermal cameras we have used, there is very little chance that 69-year-old Hamit Ibro will be found alive.

We are searching the part of the building where, according to information from family members and local authorities, he is believed to have been,” Gurra said.

Earlier today, the city of Elbasan was struck by tragedy when an apartment building caught fire and exploded. So far, only one victim has been confirmed: 83-year-old Hatixhe Berisha. Ten people, including children, have suffered from smoke inhalation.

The incident took place in the “Beqir Dardha” neighborhood, also known as the Chinese neighborhood. Initial suspicions are that the explosion was caused by a gas leak in one of the apartments.