Domestic violence: Peja Prosecutor’s Office calls for stricter oversight of police officers’ work

Oversight and monitoring of how police officers handle cases must be increased, said Valbona Disha-Haxhosaj, acting chief prosecutor of the Basic Prosecution Office in Peja. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the request aims to ensure professional conduct and compliance with legal procedures.

She made the call during a meeting with the command staff of the Regional Police Directorate in Peja, where discussions focused on cooperation between institutions and the handling of sensitive cases.

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Those present included the acting director of the Regional Police in Peja, Major Mirsad Kelmendi, the head of operations, and the commanders of the five police stations in Peja, Klina, Istog, Deçan and Junik.

The discussions focused particularly on domestic violence and cases involving minors. Participants stressed the need for institutions to respond quickly and for the relevant authorities to coordinate their actions in such cases.

Disha-Haxhosaj also called for greater vigilance and commitment in cases involving victims, emphasizing the involvement of the responsible institutions to ensure they receive effective protection.

The talks also covered the timely detection of cases, measures to prevent criminal offenses and the steps needed to act in accordance with the law.