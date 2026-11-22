Cervical cancer is appearing at increasingly younger ages. In North Macedonia, the youngest patient diagnosed with this disease is only 18 years old.

Doctors warn that HPV infection can remain in the body for many years without causing any symptoms, while persistent infection with dangerous virus types can lead to the development of cervical cancer.

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On the occasion of World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day, the Macedonian Association of Gynecologists and Obstetricians (MAGO) called on parents to vaccinate girls and boys against HPV, and to have regular gynecological check-ups and screening.

According to health professionals, vaccination before the start of sexual activity is one of the most important preventive measures. The vaccine protects against the most dangerous HPV types, which can cause cancer not only in women but also in men.

In North Macedonia, since 2024, the nine-valent HPV vaccine has been administered, offering protection against nine virus types, seven of which are high-risk.

At the same time, doctors are discussing the possibility of extending free vaccination up to age 26 and are urging parents not to neglect their children’s immunization.

Experts stress that through broader vaccination and early detection of precancerous changes, cervical cancer can become a disease of the past.