After meeting with Kurti, Zekolli Shaqiri reveals what was discussed about the Tetovë-Prizren road

Kaltrina Zekolli Shaqiri, Deputy Minister of Transport, announced that in a meeting held in Pristina with Prime Minister Albin Kurti, attention was focused on the progress of infrastructure projects linking Kosovo and North Macedonia, among them the Tetovë-Prizren road.

During her stay in Pristina, she together with Kosovo’s Minister of Transport, Dimal Basha, met with Prime Minister Kurti to review the progress of the Tetovë-Prizren road project and further steps for its implementation.

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Zekolli Shaqiri stressed that Prime Minister Kurti’s continued support for these initiatives serves as a strong incentive to move them forward.

This meeting takes place as part of efforts to strengthen infrastructure links between the two countries, with the aim of improving communication and facilitating cross-border movement.