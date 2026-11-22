Libohova/ 40-year-old arrested after threatening wife with death and firing in air, following 2 hours and 30 minutes of negotiations

Police prevented a serious criminal incident in Libohova, arresting a 40-year-old man who had threatened his wife with a firearm.

According to police data, citizen T. B., after an argument over trivial motives with his wife, had threatened to execute her with an automatic firearm and left by car, firing into the air.

Të lidhura None found

Immediately after the report, forces from the Gjirokastër Police Commissariat, the Dropull-Libohovë Police Station, and the special force “Shqiponja” engaged in an operation to neutralize the situation and handcuff the perpetrator.

After approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes of negotiations with law enforcement, the 40-year-old resident of Libohova, who had previous problems with the law, was neutralized and arrested in flagrante delicto.

During the operation, police seized the automatic weapon, which had cartridges in the chamber, as well as the magazine with corresponding ammunition.

The case file was sent to the Prosecutor’s Office for further proceedings.