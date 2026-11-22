Video/ You have our prime ministers as friends, but not Albanians! Rama clashes with Albanian journalist in North Macedonia: What are you, a protester?

Today, during the media conference at the inauguration of the joint border crossing point “One Stop Shop” in Qafë Thanë, attended by Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama and North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, a clash erupted between Rama and an Albanian journalist.

The journalist asked Prime Minister Rama why he often appears in friendly relations with the prime ministers of North Macedonia, while, according to him, he does not show the same interest for the Albanians living there and the problems they face.

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“We often see you making friends with the prime ministers in Macedonia, you have Ali Ahmeti as a friend, and you often do so with Mickoski too, but not with the Albanians and their troubles. You have never been interested in the Albanians in our country, you don’t open your mouth. Do you have the prime ministers as friends or will you make friends with the Albanians?” – asked the journalist.

Rama immediately interrupted with the question “What are you, a protester?” – and then continued with the explanation that North Macedonia is a sovereign state and that he does not interfere in its internal affairs.

“I said, you are a protester. I want to say a few things that I hope you will listen to as I listened to you with respect. First, North Macedonia is a sovereign state, where Albanians are a state-forming population and have all the paths and opportunities to be represented. So I do not think that any interference by the respective prime ministers in the internal affairs of the other state helps the fraternal relationship between the two states.

The issues you touched on are issues that are handled and should always be handled by the Republic of North Macedonia. Albanians have enough political parties, and I think they have more than necessary, to represent them and to present all things and all opinions,” Rama said.

Further, the head of the Albanian government added that they have never seen him and will never see him campaigning for any political party in North Macedonia, while he emphasized that Albanian politicians from this country also do not campaign in Tirana and do not appear in photos with him for political statements.

“You have neither seen me nor will you ever see me campaign for any political party here in North Macedonia. And you have never seen Albanian politicians here campaign in Tirana or appear in photos with me and make statements.

Of course, we have communication, all political representatives of Macedonia are ready for discussions on the well-being of joint work, but there is a limit that you will not see crossed, which belongs to state institutions and to Albanians who have the right to interact with each other regardless of borders,” Rama declared.