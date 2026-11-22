Torrential rains linked to the El Niño climate phenomenon have brought severe flooding to Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands, forcing a significant portion of the population to abandon their homes.

At least 227 people have been evacuated from their residences on Santa Cruz Island, the most populated of the archipelago, according to the local emergency agency.

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To escape the water, residents have used boats, swum, or waded through waist-deep water, trying to salvage whatever they could of their belongings.

Authorities have begun distributing food and providing medical assistance to all those affected by the floods, while many homes remain covered by water due to the unrelenting rainfall.

Paula Calderon, a domestic worker in Santa Cruz, told AFP that she was forced to leave her home in the early morning hours after firefighters announced through loudspeakers that evacuation was necessary. She added that she had lost almost everything, as her home was completely flooded.

Another resident, 23-year-old Maria Kompos, who works as a cleaner, recounted that the water had reached the second floor of the three-story building where she lived.

“We had just started over from scratch and now we have to start again. It is very hard to lose again the little you had begun to recover,” she said.

In October, the archipelago faced similar flooding, in which one person died and thousands of others were affected by heavy rainfall. The islands are located about 1,000 kilometers off the coast of Ecuador and have approximately 28,500 residents.

Since August 29, when Ecuador declared a state of emergency due to El Niño, the number of people affected by rainfall and flooding in the Galapagos has reached 7,425, according to official data.

At the national level, the National Secretariat for Risk Management reports 22 victims and more than 105,947 people affected by the consequences of extreme weather.

Experts warn that the current El Niño could be among the most intense ever recorded. This phenomenon causes rising temperatures in some areas of the Pacific Ocean and alters wind patterns, atmospheric pressure, and rainfall, bringing extreme weather conditions to different parts of the world.

The Galapagos Islands, known for their extraordinary biodiversity and unique species of flora and fauna, are a natural biosphere reserve and one of the most important areas for scientific research in the world. The repeated flooding is adding to concerns for the residents and the environment of this archipelago.