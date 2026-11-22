How far does state influence reach in The Hague judicial process?

Four former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army are preparing for another legal confrontation in The Hague, this time aimed at challenging the verdict that sentenced them to a total of 81 years in prison for war crimes.

Along this path, they are expected to have the support of Kosovo’s highest institutions, which have begun drafting a strategy to assist them during the appeals phase.

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The declared objective is to overturn the judgment.

But what real power does a state have to influence the outcome of a judicial process? Where does legitimate support end and political pressure begin?

International criminal law specialists interviewed by Radio Free Europe assess that financial assistance and legal expertise can be beneficial, but the state’s ability to influence the final outcome remains limited.

They highlight several issues that could be contested on appeal, but express reservations about attempts to change the law on which the Special Court is based.

A state strategy with very few details

On September 16, the Kosovo Specialist Chambers found four former KLA leaders guilty of war crimes: former president Hashim Thaçi, former parliamentary speakers Jakup Krasniqi and Kadri Veseli, and former deputy Rexhep Selimi.

Thaçi and Krasniqi were each sentenced to 25 years in prison, Veseli to 18 years, and Selimi to 13 years. All four were acquitted of crimes against humanity charges.

Defense teams opposed the verdict and announced they would appeal it. The deadline for submitting appeal notices is November 27.

Meanwhile, the Kosovo government established a working group, under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Glauk Konjufca, to coordinate legal, institutional, and diplomatic support during this phase of the process.

The initiative also received support from President Justina Shiroka Pula, who met with the working group, was briefed on the progress of the strategy, and supported the coordination of institutional actions.

However, the concrete content of the strategy remains largely unknown.

Konjufca announced that the group’s work would be conducted confidentially, due to the sensitive nature of the issues being addressed.

“The goal is to win the case in the appeals process,” he declared, emphasizing that the group’s discussions and objectives are delicate both domestically and internationally.

Radio Free Europe asked Konjufca for clarifications on the group’s functioning and the support it aims to provide, but received no response.

Questions directed to Thaçi’s lawyer, Lluka Mishetiq, regarding preparations for the appeal, arguments that may be used, and the potential role of the Kosovo government also remained unanswered.

In the absence of these details, it remains unclear how institutional engagement will translate into concrete assistance for defense teams.

Financial assistance acceptable, political pressure not

The involvement of states in supporting their citizens or former officials during international criminal proceedings is not a rare phenomenon. However, experts draw a clear distinction between legal assistance and attempts to politically influence a trial.

William Schabas, professor of International Law at Middlesex University in London, says Kosovo’s institutions can provide financial contributions to secure quality legal defense.

“If the Kosovo government wishes to contribute financially to help the defendants engage their legal teams, that would not be unusual. But if it aims for other forms of involvement, such as campaigns or lobbying, I don’t think that would be acceptable,” Schabas tells Radio Free Europe’s Expose program.

Such support could enable defense teams to engage experts, analyze evidence, and prepare arguments for the appeal. But this does not give the state the right to determine defense strategy or exert influence over judges.

Carsten Stahn, professor of International Criminal Law at Leiden University in the Netherlands, emphasizes that experience from previous international trials shows that state influence on judicial outcomes has been minimal.

“Because either you have strong legal arguments that the defense can present before the court, or you don’t. And if you don’t, the fact that a state supports you does not mean the court will necessarily change its reasoning or its legal position,” he tells Expose.

According to Stahn, it is essential for lawyers to maintain their independence in representing clients.

“The state cannot exert political pressure on the defense, dictating how to construct legal arguments. Because lawyers’ duty is to their clients, and that cannot be influenced by the state,” he emphasizes.

What do examples from Croatia show?

The limits of state influence have also been tested in other war crimes proceedings in the former Yugoslavia.

One such case is that of Jadranko Prlić and five other former political and military officials of Bosnian Croats, who were tried by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.

The judgment included findings on the role of senior Croatian officials, including then-president Franjo Tuđman, in a joint criminal enterprise.

Although these officials were not defendants, the findings carried political and historical weight for Croatia.

For this reason, Zagreb sought to intervene in the appeals procedure to contest findings related to the Croatian state.

But the Tribunal rejected the request, emphasizing that the object of the proceedings was the criminal responsibility of individuals, not of the state.

Kosovo’s situation is different, as its institutions have not announced any request to become a party in the appeals procedure, but have announced a strategy to support the convicted individuals.

However, for Stahn, this case demonstrates the limits of influence a state can have in a judicial process.

The Croatian experience also offers another example, which ended quite differently.

General Ante Gotovina was initially sentenced to 24 years in prison for war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the 1995 military operation “Storm.”

However, in 2012, the Tribunal’s Appeals Chamber overturned the conviction and acquitted him.

Legal and military experts were involved in his defense.

Mathias Holvoet, lecturer in International Criminal Law at the University of Amsterdam, cites this case as evidence of the importance specialized expertise can have during the appeal of a complex judgment.

“If I were advising Kosovo’s institutions, I would tell them to engage the best experts in various legal fields. For example, on joint criminal enterprise, war crimes, crimes against humanity, but also evidence experts who can assess whether they meet the necessary standards for a conviction,” Holvoet tells Expose.

However, the outcome of the Gotovina case does not guarantee a similar result in the proceedings against the four former KLA leaders.

Each appeal is examined on the basis of the respective judgment and the alleged errors in the application of law or in the assessment of facts.

Where can the judgment be contested?

Beyond institutional engagement, the decisive issue for the fate of the four convicted individuals is which parts of the judgment can be successfully challenged.

The experts interviewed by Radio Free Europe highlight two areas where the legal battle could focus: responsibility through joint criminal enterprise and the legal basis for sentencing.

Joint criminal enterprise is a concept of international criminal law, according to which a person can bear criminal responsibility even for crimes they did not directly commit, if their participation in a common criminal purpose is proven and other legal conditions are met.

It was precisely on this concept that the court relied in determining the criminal responsibility of the four former KLA leaders.

According to Holvoet, one of the issues the defense could challenge is whether the evidence presented during the trial sufficiently supports the conclusion on the existence of a common criminal purpose and the convicted individuals’ connection to it.

“It is clear that crimes were committed, but the main issue is their connection to the joint criminal enterprise,” he says.

“It is precisely on this basis that I would try to challenge the judgment, namely whether a common purpose existed. Because for a joint criminal enterprise, such a purpose must exist.”

In practice, the defense would need to identify concrete errors in the legal reasoning or in the assessment of evidence that may have influenced the trial panel’s conclusion.

Stahn also sees room for arguments about the interpretation of joint criminal enterprise, but highlights another issue: the manner in which sentences were determined.

“The second issue is how the judges determined the sentences and which law should serve as the basis for them. Do the defendants have the right to be sentenced according to the law in force at the time the acts were committed, or does the legal framework of the Specialist Chambers take precedence?” he asks.

This issue relates to a fundamental principle of criminal law: the legality of punishment and the temporal application of criminal provisions.

Arguments about the applicable law and the measure of punishment could be important for the defense even if the Appeals Chamber does not change the conclusion on guilt.

However, it remains to be seen what concrete arguments the defense teams will present and how the judges will assess them.

From legal changes to a new initiative

While the defense prepares to contest the judgment in The Hague, another effort is underway in Pristina aimed at changing the legal framework on which the Special Court operates.

But this initiative, accompanied by political disagreements and international objections, has taken a new direction.

On November 19, Prime Minister Albin Kurti and acting chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Kosovo, Vlora Çitaku, agreed that the changes should be processed through a new draft law, rather than re-voting on the text approved by the Assembly on October 6.

The agreement came after several weeks of uncertainty about the law, which President Justina Shiroka Pula had returned for reconsideration on October 22, at the request of the PDK itself, which had initiated it.

The changes approved in October provided, among other things, for limiting the Court’s jurisdiction, narrowing the time period and territory for which it can adjudicate, and reducing the maximum prison sentence to 15 years.

They also included the possibility of serving sentences in Kosovo.

Kurti announced that the first draft of the new law is expected to be prepared by a team of experts during the coming week, while Çitaku said the aim is for it to be legally more sound and more implementable.

But beyond the agreement between them, it remains unclear whether legal changes can affect the judicial process in The Hague.

The experts interviewed by Radio Free Europe express reservations about efforts aimed at limiting the Court’s competencies.

Stahn warns that unilateral changes to its jurisdiction could damage the perception of the rule of law in Kosovo.

Schabas, on the other hand, assesses that the initiative could have legal and diplomatic consequences, without necessarily bringing any benefit to the four convicted individuals.

According to him, efforts to change the law appear to serve domestic political purposes more than a concrete legal outcome.

He recalls that the convicted individuals remain under the authority of the Court in The Hague, regardless of decisions that may be taken in Pristina.

“The prisoners are under the control of the Court, and Kosovo has no possibility to change that,” Schabas says.

Who would have the final word?

The Specialist Chambers are part of Kosovo’s judicial system, but operate in The Hague, with international judges and prosecutors.

They were established on the basis of constitutional amendments and a special law, within the framework of international commitments Kosovo has undertaken.

This unusual structure raises dilemmas about how legal changes would be treated if they were contested.

Would the Constitutional Court in Pristina or the Specialist Chamber of the Constitutional Court in The Hague have the final word?

And if a new law were to enter into force, could it also apply to judgments pronounced before its adoption?

The experts interviewed by Radio Free Europe do not provide definitive answers to these questions.

The Specialist Chambers also did not respond to Radio Free Europe’s request for clarifications.

As long as the content of the new draft law remains unknown, it also remains unclear whether it could have any practical effect on the appeals process.