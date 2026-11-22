On the occasion of Albanian Language Alphabet Day, the Speaker of the Assembly of Kosovo, Albulena Haxhiu, conveyed a congratulatory message, evoking the historical weight of the 1908 Congress of Manastir and the decision to unify the alphabet.

She emphasized that, despite divisions in religious affiliation and dialect, delegates from all Albanian regions as well as representatives of the diaspora reached an agreement that led to the creation of a single alphabet for the Albanian language.

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Haxhiu also stressed the necessity of protecting and transmitting Albanian to future generations, particularly appreciating the role of teachers in this process.

“The Albanian language is the wealth that unites us, and teachers are the ones who through their work keep it alive and pass it on across generations,” she wrote.

In closing her message, she wished all teachers success and prosperity in their work.