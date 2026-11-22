Former Speaker of the Assembly of Kosovo, Jakup Krasniqi, has returned to The Hague after a visit to Kosovo approved for humanitarian reasons. The news was confirmed by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers through an official announcement.

According to the announcement, the Trial Panel had ordered this visit for compelling humanitarian reasons and it took place under the court’s supervision. The statement notes that this was the fifteenth visit of a detainee to Kosovo, ordered by the judges of the Specialist Chambers for humanitarian reasons and organized by the court.

Të lidhura None found

The decision to allow Krasniqi to travel to Kosovo came due to the serious health condition of his wife, Sevdije Krasniqi. After four days with his family, he returned to The Hague on Saturday afternoon.

His brother, Daut Krasniqi, who was waiting on the streets near the house in the Velania neighborhood of Pristina, did not manage to embrace Jakup. He could only see his brother from a distance, either from the balcony or through media footage.

On November 18, the Specialist Chambers had announced that the Trial Panel had tasked the Administrative Office with organizing Krasniqi’s visit to Kosovo. According to the court, visits of this kind are authorized under Rule 56 of the Rules of Procedure and Evidence, also taking into account international human rights standards.