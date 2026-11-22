Russian drone brings down five-story building in Kyiv, intensive search for 14 people under rubble

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that at least 14 people remained trapped under the rubble of a residential building in Kyiv after it was hit by a Russian drone.

In a post on X, Zelensky stressed that part of the five-story building collapsed from the Russian drone attack. He thanked emergency teams for their quick response and announced that nine people have already been evacuated, while the fire is under control.

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Two people, including a teenager, were injured, local officials said.

In footage from emergency services, rescue teams can be seen searching through a large pile of rubble and helping residents descend from the damaged building using a ladder and a crane platform.

Meanwhile, Russian media reported today, citing local officials in Russia, that five people were injured in the Krasnodar region as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack.