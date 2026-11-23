The first snowfall has reached several mountain areas in Korçë County, following a sharp drop in temperatures in recent hours.

Light snow has been recorded at Qafë e Martës, in Mashkullorë of Panarit, and in the highlands of Ersekë. Snow is also expected in the tourist areas of Voskopojë and Dardhë, where temperatures have fallen significantly.

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Moderate snowfall has also been recorded at Qafë Thore, where weather conditions have changed due to low temperatures. Despite the cold weather, companies contracted to maintain the roads are on the ground to ensure normal vehicle traffic and keep road routes open.

According to meteorological forecasts, temperatures are expected to fall to -4 degrees Celsius in the coming days, increasing the likelihood of further snowfall, especially in mountainous areas.