Constitutional Court rejects the Left’s initiative on election campaign

Today, the Constitutional Court decided that the Assembly is competent to determine the method of allocating funds for political parties’ election campaigns. This decision means that the institution will not initiate proceedings on the initiative raised by the party “The Left”, which contested provisions of the Electoral Code that blocked its access to paid political advertising.

Të lidhura None found

According to the party “The Left” itself, the Court, by a majority vote, found that there was nothing to examine, arguing that this matter had already been resolved. However, some members of the judging panel have presented dissenting opinions.

In its reaction, “The Left” points out that after the departure of Goce Naumovski from the position of constitutional judge, the governing majority led by VMRO-DPMNE appointed Meri Dika Georgievska to that post. According to the party, the same Meri Dika Georgievska, whom VMRO-DPMNE had fiercely attacked while in opposition as a compromised element of the judiciary and linked to the “Racket” case, turned into an accepted figure to serve in the highest institution of judicial-constitutional power after that political force took the leadership of the country.

Also, “The Left” emphasizes that precisely with this composition, today the Constitutional Court is refusing to examine the obvious discrimination against a parliamentary party, reports Telegrafi.