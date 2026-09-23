A 44-year-old in Italy accused of obtaining intimate photos and videos from women by posing as a gynecologist

A 24-year-old student from Lecce has reported a serious case of fraud, which has led to the discovery of an extensive scheme. According to investigations, a 44-year-old man is suspected of exploiting the trust of dozens of women by falsely presenting himself as a gynecologist.

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According to the reconstruction carried out by authorities, the suspect first obtained patients’ health data and then contacted them by phone. He presented himself as the gynecologist from the hospital where they had previously undergone tests and examinations, using the information he possessed to appear credible.

The events took place between July and October 2021 and involve 18 women aged 20 to 40, most of whom live in the Lecce area. The Court of Lecce has already decided to send the case to trial, while the accused faces several charges, including attempted sexual violence, unlawful acquisition of personal data, and usurpation of public functions.

According to the prosecution, after communicating false diagnoses, the defendant asked women to send photographs of intimate body parts, claiming they were needed for further medical checks. In some cases, he also proposed a so-called “therapy” that involved performing autoerotic acts in front of the computer camera, and he requested detailed information about their sex lives.

Investigations have shown that 18 victims were involved in this case, while Italian sources report that the 44-year-old had collected dozens of intimate materials. He is currently in pre-trial detention. Official data show that this is not his first encounter with the justice system; in 2012 he was arrested following an operation by the Postal Police and was later convicted by the Court of Bologna for similar acts.

Now, the 44-year-old will face the judicial process for the charges related to the events of 2021.