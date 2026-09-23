Ardian Gjini blames Kurti after Constitutional Court decision: Kosovo heading to new elections

Ardian Gjini, leader of the Alliance, has reacted after the Constitutional Court issued a decision regarding the time limits for establishing the Assembly and forming the new executive.

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In his statement, Gjini stressed that the constitutional body has confirmed that all the deadlines foreseen for constituting the legislature have now expired.

He emphasized that this circumstance is not unexpected, recalling that his political formation had repeatedly warned of the deliberate dragging out of the process.

According to the Alliance leader, the country is now entering a new electoral cycle, and for this scenario, the main political responsibility falls on the leader of Vetëvendosje, Albin Kurti.

“Now Kosovo goes to elections, clearly with a single culprit: Albin Kurti,” Gjini wrote in his public reaction.

His full post emphasizes that the Alliance has argued every day that, from 7 June until now, the winning force of the previous elections has deliberately delayed the process to once again push the country toward the ballot boxes.

Gjini added that the Constitutional Court saved Kosovo from an unpredictable crisis situation on 6 October, a date which, according to him, the party that came first in the last elections was eagerly awaiting.

At the end of his reaction, he concluded that there are no patriotic justifications for violating the fundamental law and that any constitutional breach serves only to hold onto power illegally. He also stressed that the citizens of Kosovo clearly distinguish games for narrow party interests and know how to assess who truly offers solutions for a better life.