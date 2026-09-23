Shasivari announces he will present proposal for jurisprudence exam in October

Minister of Justice, Jeton Shasivari, has announced that during the first half of October he will organize a meeting with students and faculty deans to discuss and present a new legal solution regarding the format of the jurisprudence exam. Following the conclusion of these consultations, the authorities will proceed with the necessary institutional steps.

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In a statement given after the NKEU-MK session, which addressed the contribution of structured dialogue to North Macedonia’s European journey, Shasivari emphasized that during this time five requests have been submitted from as many student associations. According to him, three of them want the exam in the Albanian language, one in English, and another in both English and Turkish. The minister underlined that these five institutions offer law programs for the first and second cycle in the aforementioned languages, in addition to Macedonian, adding that respect for international and European standards is essential for a more inclusive approach.