Gruda: Constitutional Court decision confirms our positions, 13 days to act on the Special Court

PDK MP Përparim Gruda has reacted after today’s decision of the Constitutional Court, which examined the PDK’s request regarding the constitutionality of the actions of the Assembly and the Government.

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According to Gruda, this ruling by the country’s highest court fully confirms the positions that his party has continuously defended during this period.

He listed the main points of the decision, emphasizing that only 13 days remain to take concrete steps, including the approval of amendments to the Law on the Specialist Chambers of Kosovo in The Hague.

“It has been found that the Constitution was violated due to the failure to form the Assembly within the prescribed 30-day period,” he stressed.

Further, Gruda explained that the constitutional deadline for electing the head of state began on August 8 and ends definitively on October 6. This, according to him, means that the Vetëvendosje Movement has no right to manipulate these deadlines for political gain, nor to steer the country toward early elections on December 27, as it had planned.

The MP also added that the position of Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, which belongs to the PDK, must be filled, and that this role cannot be ignored or held hostage by the will of the majority in parliament.

“We now have only 13 days to act: to approve the changes to the Law on the Special Court, to elect the President of the Republic, and to prevent new elections. The deadline is short and the responsibility is now undeniable,” he warned.

At the end of his statement, Gruda reaffirmed that today’s decision reinforces an essential principle: “constitutional deadlines are not subject to political will, and the Fundamental Law cannot be shaped according to momentary interests”.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 17:00

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