Dejona Mihali praises Constitutional Court decision: 14 days for the President, otherwise elections in November

After the Constitutional Court announced its decision regarding the formation of new institutions, a reaction came from Dejona Mihali.

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She emphasized that, based on this decision, the country has only 14 days left to elect the new President. If this deadline is not respected, elections will be held in November.

Mihali added that such an approach is the right way to protect the state and the issues considered priorities.

Her full reaction:

Referring to the complaint filed by PDK, the Constitutional Court is informing you that the deadline for electing the President is 14 days, and after that the only option is elections in November.

She described the Court’s stance as very fair and also highly praised the contribution of PDK.

This, according to Mihali, represents the correct path to guarantee the protection of the state and the treatment of issues of primary importance.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 17:00

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