Tension at the border/ Russian helicopter penetrates 300 meters into Polish airspace for 42 seconds, air forces react

Authorities in Warsaw announced that a Russian Mi-8 military helicopter crossed Poland’s air border, entering about 300 meters into their airspace and staying there for nearly 42 seconds.

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After the radar equipment of the Polish Armed Forces detected the flight, the alarm was immediately raised and the country’s fighter jets took off, while ground units and other military units went on alert.

In their statement, the Polish command noted that the entire trajectory of the helicopter was tracked in real time by radar sensors belonging to the Polish military.

According to preliminary analyses, the behavior of the incident leads to the conclusion that the Russian side is continuing to test the reflexes and response capability of Poland’s air defense system.

Officials in Warsaw stressed that the teams operating air defense are in continuous operation, exercising 24-hour surveillance to maintain the security of national airspace.

This is not the first time such a violation has been recorded. According to official data, the last similar incident occurred on July 30, when a Kh-101 cruise missile ended up in the area of Tarnawa-Kolonia, which is part of the Lublin Voivodeship.

The Lublin prosecutor’s office clarified that the projectile originated from a factory located in the Moscow region. From its impact, a crater about 10 meters in diameter and up to 5 meters deep remained on the ground.