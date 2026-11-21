A fire broke out on the seventh floor of the “8 Shtatori” hospital in Skopje, causing panic among patients and medical staff.

According to firefighting teams, the flames had engulfed several wheelchairs for people with disabilities that were on the balcony of the Orthopedics Ward.

Të lidhura None found

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire, while a number of patients were moved from the ward for safety reasons.

Police authorities have launched an investigation to determine what caused the incident.