South Korean authorities have identified 111 suspected cases of rule-breaking in the national university entrance exam, where candidates are believed to have used electronic devices such as smart glasses, micro cameras, and wireless earbuds.

The Ministry of Education announced on November 20 that after checks were carried out, the number of cases was revised from 98 to 111, according to the Yonhap news agency.

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To detect hidden devices, supervisors sent emergency alerts to mobile phones three times. This strategy led to the identification of 54 candidates who had not handed in their phones before the start of the exam.

Additionally, 52 other cases were discovered during security checks, including through the detection of Wi-Fi signals, while five others were caught in the act using smart devices during the test.

In South Chungcheong, one candidate was found with smart glasses, while in Gyeonggi Province another had used a micro camera and wireless earbuds.

The increase in control measures comes after a previous scandal, when the winner of the tax expert exam admitted to having cheated with the help of artificial intelligence and electronic devices.

After this event, authorities strengthened measures to prevent the use of technology in exams.

The Ministry of Education will review the discovered cases to decide on appropriate punishments. It also aims to impose stricter sanctions for cheating with artificial intelligence, including banning participation in the national exam for up to 10 years.