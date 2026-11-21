A mother in Colombia has gone viral on social media after she entered a bullring without hesitation to save her son, who had dangerously approached an enraged bull.

The event was recorded on November 15 in San Martin de Loba, in the Bolivar region of Colombia. The footage published on social media shows the moment when the woman, holding a wooden stick, runs toward the arena, where her son, under the influence of alcohol, was near the animal.

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Without thinking twice, she approaches her son, grabs him by the hand and leads him out of the arena, while the bull continued to move around them. The video has been widely shared on social media, drawing attention to the mother’s immediate reaction to protect her child. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident.