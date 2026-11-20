The forecaster of the Military Meteorological Service, Besa Sherollari, was on a live television broadcast today, where she gave the weather forecast for the weekend and next week.

Sherollari said that both over the weekend and at the start of next week, unstable air masses are expected to affect the entire territory. She also warned of rainfall.

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“The weekend but also the beginning of the week is expected to remain under the same meteorological conditions. Unstable air masses will affect all these days. Rainfall will be present almost across the entire territory.

On Saturday, rainfall is expected to be present from the early hours of the day until the morning hours, in most of the territory. Gradually the rainfall will lose intensity and coverage, becoming localized by the afternoon hours in the north of the country, then ceasing in the evening hours throughout the territory.

On Sunday, rainfall is expected to become present around midday, initially along the coastline and gradually spreading to the rest of the territory. Initially the precipitation will be of low intensity, but in the late evening hours it is expected to be at times of up to moderate intensity in the northwest.

Monday will also remain under the influence of these air masses. Rainfall will be present from the early hours of the day in most of the territory; in the northwest and mainly in the center, at times rainfall is expected to be of up to moderate intensity in the form of thunderstorms and accompanied by electrical discharges. Meanwhile, the south is expected to have rainfall of mainly low intensity. This situation will last until the evening hours, and then we expect the rainfall to stop.

But on Monday, mainly after midday, we expect the return of snowfall, which will be mainly in the north and northeast of the country, where at altitudes of 1200-1400 meters there will be low-intensity precipitation.

On Tuesday and Wednesday we expect a change in meteorological conditions. Stable air masses will bring mainly clear weather and few passing clouds. It is worth emphasizing the significant drop in temperatures, which will be felt more on Tuesday around midday, but also on Wednesday, both in minimum and maximum values.

While over the weekend we expect temperatures mainly in low-lying and coastal areas to reach up to 20 degrees Celsius, on Wednesday we do not expect the thermometer in the midday hours to exceed 13-14 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, in mountainous areas temperatures in minimum values are expected to drop to zero degrees Celsius,” said forecaster Sherollari.