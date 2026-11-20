November 20 marks the 33rd anniversary of one of the greatest air disasters in the history of North Macedonia. On this date in 1993, a plane of the airline “Avioimpex” crashed near Ohrid Airport, causing the death of 116 people. Among the victims were many Albanians from Kosovo.

The Yakovlev Yak-42D aircraft was operating a flight from Geneva, Switzerland, to Skopje. Due to unfavorable weather conditions in the capital, the flight was diverted to Ohrid Airport, where the tragedy occurred during an attempt to land.

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There were 108 passengers and eight crew members on board the aircraft. Initially, 115 people lost their lives in the accident, while the only passenger who had survived died a few days later from injuries sustained, bringing the final death toll to 116.

A significant number of the passengers were Albanians from Kosovo who lived and worked in Switzerland and were traveling to their homeland to be with their families.

This tragedy left deep pain for the victims’ families and remains one of the most severe events in the country’s aviation history.

Even after 33 years, November 20 continues to be painful for the family members and relatives of the 116 people who lost their lives in this tragic accident.