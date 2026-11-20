Trump and JD Vance’s ‘golden age’ mocked on social media/ AI-generated image sparks criticism: You even lost Mississippi

A wave of mockery and criticism has engulfed American Vice President JD Vance after he shared an AI-generated photo showing him alongside President Donald Trump in a depiction that imitated the cover of the popular video game ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’.

The photo bore the title ‘The Golden Age XLVII’ and its purpose was to highlight the successes of the Trump administration. In its composition, Vance and Trump were seen surrounded by images symbolizing the border wall, the elimination of the tax on tips, and savings accounts for minors.

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However, the post, which was viewed more than 1.6 million times, triggered an avalanche of negative reactions, as many users described it as a message that did not align with the country’s political and economic reality.

Among the most upvoted comments was one from the account Republicans Against Trump, which asked: ‘A golden age for whom?’, while sharing a New York Times article about Trump’s enrichment after his return to the White House.

Another intervention, from user Christopher Hale, hit the administration with irony: ‘You even lost Mississippi’.

The criticism also expanded due to the rising prices of fuel and food and the latest political developments.

Visual responses were not lacking either. Various users produced AI-generated parody images that recreated the style of the GTA VI cover to turn Vance’s message against him.

One of them was titled ‘The S*** Age’ and contained references to the national debt, fuel prices, and the war in Iran. Another image was called ‘The Failure Age’, while a user accompanied it with the phrase ‘Mission Failed’.

Vance’s post came just a few weeks after the Republicans’ losses in the midterm elections, where they lost control of both chambers of the US Congress.

Democrats secured nine seats in the Senate. Among the Republican losses was that of Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, who was defeated by Democrat Scott Colom by a margin of 4,669 votes.

Earlier, Vance had linked the party’s defeat to the war in Iran and its impact on fuel and food prices.

‘The reason we lost is the war,’ he had written on platform X.

Meanwhile, attention has also shifted to the possible race to take Donald Trump’s place in the next presidential election.

An Emerson College poll published on Thursday showed that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio enjoyed the support of 44 percent of surveyed Republican voters, while JD Vance received 24 percent.

However, other measurements have produced different figures. An Echelon Insights survey conducted on November 12-16 ranked Vance at 40 percent and Rubio at 26 percent.

On the other hand, Rubio has hinted that he does not intend to enter the presidential race.

As Vance’s post continues to be commented on social media, the White House had previously shared a similar AI-generated image, also in the style of GTA VI, with the caption: ‘We saved America before GTA 6’.