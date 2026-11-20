How loan sharking and cryptocurrencies became a criminal threat in Albania and the seizure of 26 million euros

After the murder of Eglant Koçi, Armand Shakaj is believed to have engaged in concealing every trace of the crime, transporting the lifeless body in his “Porsche Cayenne” vehicle.

From the investigative file data, it appears that he initially took the body out of the bar inside a sack and black bags, while it is suspected that he kept it in the car for more than 24 hours.

Të lidhura None found

Then, Shakaj took a tow truck and took the vehicle to the Ibë area, claiming the car had broken down. From there, he is suspected of leaving with his own vehicle and taking the body to the place where it was later found in a ravine in Cerrunjë.

The vehicle was seized after the incident, after it had previously been sent to a car wash by his waiter. Inside it, stains thought to be blood were noticed, as well as work tools, including a muddy shovel.

However, the Eglant Koçi case also highlights a broader criminal phenomenon in Albania: the use of cryptocurrencies and loan sharking to move money outside the banking system.

According to the analysis of the show “Në Shënjestër,” the informal lending market is controlled in some cases by money of illegal origin, which is then invested in sectors such as construction, mining, and various forms of investment.

Loan sharking, with high interest rates and agreements that often go through notary offices, has led to business bankruptcies and serious conflicts, which according to experts can end in kidnappings and murders.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies are increasingly being used to manage and launder proceeds from international drug trafficking. One example is the 2024 SPAK operation, when 11 million dollars in Tether cryptocurrency and Binance accounts were seized. After analyzing the transactions, about 15 million more euros were identified, bringing the total value of seized cryptocurrencies to about 26 million euros.

The discovery of these amounts came after decrypting communications on the Sky ECC application between Franc Çopja and Maklen Mici. The Eglant Koçi case remains another story where investigations suspect that cryptocurrencies and loan sharking may have played a role in a conflict that ended with the loss of a human life.