Dad, please don’t shoot me”: tragedy in Florida, man kills wife and three young children then himself

The community of Plant City, Florida, has been deeply shaken after a tragedy in which a 34-year-old father killed his wife and their three young children and then took his own life.

According to the Daily Mail, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at the home where the family had lived for a year.

Të lidhura None found

Sheriff Chad Chronister announced that shortly before 3:30 p.m., his office received an open call on the 911 line.

About 10 minutes later, authorities arrived at the scene and found inside the house the lifeless body of the wife, Raquel, 34, as well as the couple’s three children, aged 5, 3, and 1. Also found dead was the perpetrator, Isaac Luechtefeld, 34, a mechanic by profession.

“There are no words that can describe the depth of this tragedy. A family has been lost and our hearts are with their loved ones,” said Sheriff Chronister.

According to the same official sources, the family had no criminal record and police had never been called to that address before.

Isaac’s mother, Beverly Apticar, said: “There was no sign. This is a shock to everyone. This is something no one saw coming, and this was not Isaac.”

Rebecca Uribe, Raquel’s sister, said the couple had gone to a romantic dinner on Monday, while her mother looked after the children, and everything seemed normal. “They had just had a dinner on Monday, while my mother kept the children and they slept at her place, everything was fine,” she said. She added that the family had gathered last week to celebrate Raquel’s birthday and that her brother-in-law seemed normal.

Police appealed to citizens: “I want to remind everyone that anyone who is struggling, help is available and no one should face their darkest moments alone.”

Investigations to determine the motive of the incident are still ongoing.