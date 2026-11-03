Çerkini responds to reports of her aunt’s appointment to Kosovo’s embassy in The Hague

Vetëvendosje MP Krenare Çerkini has responded to “Bota sot” regarding reports of the appointment of her aunt, Lumturie Lipoveci, as an adviser at Kosovo’s embassy in The Hague, Netherlands.

The decision to appoint Lipoveci was signed on May 20, 2026, by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Glauk Konjufca. Her term is four years, and she took up her duties on August 3, 2026.

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Çerkini rejected claims that her position as an MP had influenced Lipoveci’s appointment. She said her aunt had worked in diplomacy long before Çerkini entered politics and had held a diplomatic post for nearly a decade. According to the MP, when Lipoveci began serving at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Çerkini herself was still a student in Britain.

Speaking about Lipoveci’s career, Çerkini called for her many years of service to the Republic of Kosovo to be assessed in the context of the experience she had built up over the years.

She criticized individuals who, she said, present themselves as journalists with a duty to report accurately but seek to misinform the public. Çerkini described it as unacceptable for Lipoveci’s nearly twenty years of work in the service of the Republic of Kosovo to be used to attack her and the government.