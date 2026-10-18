Brvenica, voting begins for election of new municipal mayor

Brvenica, voting begins for election of new municipal mayor

Early local elections for mayor of the Municipality of Brvenica are being held today in ten settlements. The process was called following the death of former mayor Jovica Ilievski on June 23, 2026, at the age of 58.

Të lidhura

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Voting began at 07:00 and will close at 19:00. A total of 16,256 voters are registered on the electoral roll, including 449 people temporarily working abroad and nine voters who are in prison or detention.

The race for the mayor’s post includes six candidates, proposed by four political blocs, as well as two independent candidates.

Stojanço Radiçeski is running as the candidate of the “Your Macedonia” coalition, led by VMRO-DPMNE. The candidate of the coalition led by SDSM is Jovica Radeski, while independents Dushan Bogdanovski and Arife Idrizi are also in the race. The VLEN coalition is represented by Jakup Useini, while Arkin Jahiji is running from the National Alliance for Integration.

The duties of acting mayor in recent months have been carried out by Robert Millosheski.

The Municipal Election Commission (MEC) is expected to publish preliminary results within seven hours of the close of voting, based on data from the Election Boards (EBs). They will be posted on the municipality’s notice board and made public through public media.

The State Election Commission (SEC) will sequentially publish the preliminary results received electronically, while results based on data from the MEC minutes will be announced within 12 hours after the close of elections.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 10:29

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