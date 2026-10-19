Applications open for electricity bill subsidies for vulnerable families

Applications open for electricity bill subsidies for vulnerable families

The Ministry of Labour, Family and the Values of the Liberation War has announced that the application period for the 2026–2027 Programme for the Protection of Vulnerable Electricity Consumers has begun.

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Through this programme, families that meet the established requirements will receive support through electricity bill subsidies.

According to the official announcement, one member of the household may submit the application, while the request must be linked to only one electricity meter.

Households that meet the criteria and conditions set out in the programme are eligible to apply.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 17:14

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