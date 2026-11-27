Kosovo’s appointed ambassador to Austria, Albulena Blakaj Gashi, has begun diplomatic procedures by submitting copies of her letters of credence to Austria’s Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs.

During a reception on November 27, 2026, she handed the documents to Ambassador Maximilian Hennig, head of the Protocol Department at the ministry.

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The meeting was accompanied by appreciation for the good bilateral relations and close cooperation between Kosovo and Austria. In this context, the need to further advance the partnership between the two countries was also emphasized.

Blakaj Gashi has already begun her diplomatic duties in Vienna as the appointed ambassador. Her mandate will officially begin after she presents her letters of credence to the Federal President of Austria.