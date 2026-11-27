Albulena Haxhiu’s agenda in Prekaz and Tirana for November 28

The Speaker of the Assembly of Kosovo, Albulena Haxhiu, will mark Flag Day on November 28 through several official activities.

According to the agenda published by the Assembly of Kosovo, at 10:00, Haxhiu will pay tribute in Prekaz.

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Later, at 19:00, she will attend the State Reception in Tirana, organized for the 114th anniversary of Albania’s Flag Day.

The Assembly of Kosovo has called on media teams to follow and report on these activities.

Photo caption: The Speaker of the Assembly of Kosovo, Albulena Haxhiu, during an official activity.