Bashkim Jashari meets new KFOR commander, strengthening cooperation discussed

Bashkim Jashari meets new KFOR commander, strengthening cooperation discussed

The KFOR commander, Italian Major General Roberto Vergori, who took over from his predecessor, was received in a meeting by the commander of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF), Bashkim Jashari.

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During the talks, emphasis was placed on strengthening cooperation between the KSF and KFOR, inter-institutional coordination and regular communication, with the aim of maintaining peace and stability in Kosovo and the region, the KSF announced.

Jashari congratulated Vergori on his new assignment and confirmed that the KSF is ready to continue and deepen professional cooperation with KFOR, based on partnership and mutual trust.

Vergori took command of KFOR on Wednesday of last week, replacing Turkish Major General Özkan Ulutaş.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 12:40

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